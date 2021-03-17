ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAVMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ABN AMRO Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

