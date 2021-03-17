ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAVMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ABN AMRO Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

