Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post sales of $10.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.98 billion and the lowest is $10.77 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $42.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.03 billion to $43.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.06 billion to $44.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,869,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,900. The company has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

