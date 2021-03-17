AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Invests $5.11 Million in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000. Nasdaq comprises about 2.5% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.18. 3,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

