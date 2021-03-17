AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $448.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.36. The company has a market capitalization of $215.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

