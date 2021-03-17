AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys New Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.09. 2,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,302. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.41 and a 12 month high of $131.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

