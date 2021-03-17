AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Acquires Shares of 10,832 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after buying an additional 1,326,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.74. The stock had a trading volume of 51,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,432. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,353 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,535. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.