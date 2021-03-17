9,675 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 149,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,954,000 after acquiring an additional 66,502 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $112.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

