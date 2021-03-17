91,393 Shares in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USHY. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 254.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,048 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,807,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000.

USHY stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55.

