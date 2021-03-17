8,281 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

VHT stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $226.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,373. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.88. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

