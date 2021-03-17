7,790 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Amgen by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $240.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.30. The company has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

