$771.89 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report sales of $771.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $774.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.00 million. II-VI reported sales of $627.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $783,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,993 shares in the company, valued at $39,104,874.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in II-VI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in II-VI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIVI opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.73. II-VI has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.