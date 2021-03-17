7,626 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

