75,000 Shares in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) Bought by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $915,000.

Turmeric Acquisition stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

