7,280 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,615,000 after buying an additional 678,699 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ABB by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 475,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ABB by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 464,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

