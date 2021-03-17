6,870 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,870 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $62.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

