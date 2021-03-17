64,260 Shares in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the third quarter worth $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the third quarter worth $76,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the third quarter worth $90,000.

VER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

NYSE:VER traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.42. 2,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,672. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.38%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

