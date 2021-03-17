63,469 Shares in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 63,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 697,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 325,913 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,329,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,185,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,718,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,683,000.

Shares of FPXI opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $79.31.

