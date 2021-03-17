$62.36 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to announce $62.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.31 million. TrueCar reported sales of $83.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $269.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $273.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $297.30 million, with estimates ranging from $295.30 million to $299.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRUE. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

In other news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,919 shares of company stock worth $103,206 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TrueCar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TrueCar by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. 959,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,910. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.00 million, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

