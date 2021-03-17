$610.81 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to announce $610.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $615.13 million and the lowest is $606.48 million. Primerica reported sales of $541.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $154.85. 133,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,832. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $156.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

