$6.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to post sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.41 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.73 billion to $27.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.04. 1,133,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,483. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

