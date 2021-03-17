5,979 Shares in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Bought by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.05% of Vectrus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vectrus by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

