$587.37 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report sales of $587.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $607.56 million and the lowest is $578.00 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $601.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

NYSE CW traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, reaching $121.14. The stock had a trading volume of 249,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $124.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $453,966.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,558 shares of company stock valued at $976,920. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 990,839 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,104,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after acquiring an additional 637,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,017,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 379,419 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

