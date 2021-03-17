$563.27 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report $563.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $515.90 million to $612.00 million. Range Resources posted sales of $693.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.74.

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 117,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 12.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Range Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Range Resources by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.