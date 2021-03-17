5,620 Shares in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 211.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In other news, Director George M. Marcus sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $197,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $908,958.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $34,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,314,403 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

MMI opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.