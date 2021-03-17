5,313 Shares in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,901.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.