526 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 526 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,078,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,672,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

CI stock opened at $241.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $247.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

