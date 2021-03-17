51job (JOBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. 51job has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.52.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

