51,767 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,767 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PHM opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

