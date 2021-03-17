5,137 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.16. 26,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,753. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.