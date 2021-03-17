$512.46 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post sales of $512.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.50 million. MYR Group reported sales of $518.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.65 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MYRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,804.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 274,663 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in MYR Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

