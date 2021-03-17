5,090 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

