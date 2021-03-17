500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Gap Down to $21.53

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $19.90. 500.com shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 28,425 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.42.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 500.com stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of 500.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

