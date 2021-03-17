$5.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce sales of $5.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.65 billion and the lowest is $5.60 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $22.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.57 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.89 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64. Aflac has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock worth $4,449,110. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Aflac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 126,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $1,324,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.