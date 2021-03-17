4,973 Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PATK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $2,349,156.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,488,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 21,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total value of $1,577,378.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 271,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,039,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,448 shares of company stock worth $16,015,679. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PATK. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of PATK opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $93.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

