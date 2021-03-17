$49.41 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce $49.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $50.10 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $40.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $245.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $256.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $281.55 million, with estimates ranging from $271.20 million to $296.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

In other news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after buying an additional 338,292 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,258,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. 4,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $233.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

