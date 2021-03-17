46,719 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,000. Applied Materials makes up about 1.9% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.92. 79,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,635,947. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.