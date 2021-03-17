4,170 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.05. 37,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,949. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of -810.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

