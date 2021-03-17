4,105 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $347.95 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.47. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

