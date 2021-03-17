3,841 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,841 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in NetApp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,831,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 34.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NetApp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

