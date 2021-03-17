3,779 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,006 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,472,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 65,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 632.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

LOW opened at $175.33 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.67. The company has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.