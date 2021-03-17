$310.17 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report $310.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.03 million to $316.08 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $289.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 120.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $721,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,033,000 after buying an additional 12,310,236 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,613 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,152,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,613,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.