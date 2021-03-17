30,000 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Acquired by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cryoport at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

CYRX stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.75. 215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,554. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

