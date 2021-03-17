2key.network One Day Volume Tops $421,494.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. One 2key.network token can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. 2key.network has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $421,494.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00053354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.37 or 0.00650805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00070457 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00025458 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00034510 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,102,478 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.