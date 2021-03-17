281,419 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 281,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,818,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Capital One Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $128.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.03. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock worth $17,153,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

