27,781 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 41.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 130.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,544 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLE opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APLE. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

