$272.17 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report sales of $272.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.00 million and the highest is $275.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $220.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKS. B. Riley raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.17. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

