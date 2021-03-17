261,068 Shares in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Acquired by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 261,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARYA. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

ARYA stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,302. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

