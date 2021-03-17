230 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 337.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 70.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,759 shares of company stock worth $56,745,825. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,351.74.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,299.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,303.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,194.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,183.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

