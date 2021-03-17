$23.31 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post $23.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.34 million and the highest is $23.99 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $112.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.60 million to $117.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $165.95 million, with estimates ranging from $148.40 million to $184.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $947.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,387 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,359 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 84,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

