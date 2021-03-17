22,976 Shares in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Separately, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Shares of ALTY stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

